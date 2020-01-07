Brad Learned A Few Things From Jennifer

Golden Globe winner Brad Pitt was radiant on the red carpet – he barely missed bumping into his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was equally radiant. (They absolutely cannot be photographed anywhere NEAR each other because they will be accused by tabloids of reconciliation – and we can’t blame them.) Brad and Jen DID share a red carpet beauty tip- they both got fake tans before the event. And both looked amazing. Whether tanning bed or spray tan, Jennifer has been doing this for years, and Brad started to do the same when they were married. When he was with Angelina, Brad chose to appear as pale as she was.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

