Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on playing gay protagonist in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

After three successes in a year, Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to kickstart 2020 with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will essay the role of a gay man with The Viral Fever's Jitendra Kumar as his love interest. The actor says that the timing couldn't be more perfect.

The Supreme Court decriminalized same-sex relationships in India. So, Ayushmann Khurrana feels that India is ready for such a character and that kind of cinema and the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community.

​Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy among others. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film has got a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results