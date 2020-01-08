Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on playing gay protagonist in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

After three successes in a year, Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to kickstart 2020 with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will essay the role of a gay man with The Viral Fever's Jitendra Kumar as his love interest. The actor says that the timing couldn't be more perfect.

The Supreme Court decriminalized same-sex relationships in India. So, Ayushmann Khurrana feels that India is ready for such a character and that kind of cinema and the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy among others. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film has got a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

