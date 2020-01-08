Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on playing gay protagonist in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

After three successes in a year, Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to kickstart 2020 with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will essay the role of a gay man with The Viral Fever's Jitendra Kumar as his love interest. The actor says that the timing couldn't be more perfect.
The Supreme Court decriminalized same-sex relationships in India. So, Ayushmann Khurrana feels that India is ready for such a character and that kind of cinema and the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community.
ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply