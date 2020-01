It's happening. The Bangtan boys are coming back and we finally have a release date. BTS, on Tuesday, announced that their comeback album is titled Map Of The Soul: 7. The announcement also revealed the release date and that is February 21, 2020.

BTS, which comprises of, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, have been teasing the fans about their upcoming album for quite a while. The pre orders begin on January 8, 2020. More details are awaited.

BTS' last album titled Map Of The Soul: Persona released last year in April. The title track 'Boy With Luv' broke YouTube record of most viewed music video in 24 hours.

