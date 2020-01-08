Deepika Padukone reaches JNU to express her solidarity with students and teachers

On Sunday, several masked goons entered the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi and attacked students and teachers with iron rods. Nearly 30 students were reported to have sustained injuries and were admitted to AIIMS. Today, the actress joined the protestors gathered near JNU to condemn the violence.

Deepika Padukone accompanied the protestors and even spoke to JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was attacked with iron rods by masked goons on Sunday. Netizens immediately started tweeting pictures of the actress at the gathering who was seen standing in solidarity with students and teachers.

Deepika Padukone who was in the city to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak, on Monday spoke about the protests happening across the country. She said that she is proud that people are not scared to express themselves, and the fact that they are thinking about this, and thinking about the future, and irrespective of the point of view they have, the fact remains that it is nice to see.

