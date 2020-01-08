Deepika Padukone reaches JNU to express her solidarity with students and teachers

On Sunday, several masked goons entered the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi and attacked students and teachers with iron rods. Nearly 30 students were reported to have sustained injuries and were admitted to AIIMS. Today, the actress joined the protestors gathered near JNU to condemn the violence.
Deepika Padukone accompanied the protestors and even spoke to JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was attacked with iron rods by masked goons on Sunday. Netizens immediately started tweeting pictures of the actress at the gathering who was seen standing in solidarity with students and teachers.
