Ananya Panday recreates ‘palat’ moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Ananya Panday has been making all the right noise ever since her release of Student Of The Year 2 followed Pati Patni Aur Woh which released last year. The star is already prepping up for her third movie, Khaali Peeli. She is been shooting in Wai, Panchgani.

Sharing some photos from a farm, the actress recreated the palat moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. “पलट #DDLJmoment,” she captioned her series of photos. Dressed in blue top and white shorts, the actress is smiling while striking a pose for pictures.

Starring opposite Ishaan Khatter for the first film, their first look from the film has already created a lot of buzz. Kick-starting the New Year with the shoot of her upcoming film in Panchgani, Ananya sharing glimpses from her schedule with her followers on social media.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter which will release in 2020 and Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

पलट ???????? #DDLJmoment

