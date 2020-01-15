Meet Anayra Sharma, Kapil Sharma’s newborn daughter

Kapil Sharma, in the month of December 2019, became a father to a newborn baby girl. The comedian had made an announcement on Twitter that his wife Ginni Chatrath gave birth to a baby girl. He wrote, “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di.”

On Wednesday evening, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share the cutest photographs on Instagram. Along with the photos, he also reavled his daughter’s name for the first time. “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” ❤️ ???? #gratitude.”

Earlier this morning, many photos of Kapil and his daughter Anayra went viral on social media. He was holding his baby girl in his arms.

Kapil Sharma, after a break, is back on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He had gone on a mini-hiatus after his daughter's birth but he had already filmed a couple of episodes. He resumed work earlier this month.

