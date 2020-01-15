Sara Ali Khan’s off-shoulder crop top and high waisted shorts is perfect look for a brunch date

Paparazzi's favourite actress Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the city with her wide smile greeting everyone on Tuesday. The actress was seen sporting an ultra-chic look.

Sara Ali Khan never misses a chance to showcase her fashionable side. Be it ethnic outfits or street style or night time glam look, she aces it all and with style. On Tuesday, Sara sported a white off-shoulder top from Manisha Arora collection and embroidered shorts from Bambah were looking extremely gorgeous. Keeping the look with casual soft wavy hair and minimal makeup, it was perfect for a brunch date.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aaryan which is tentatively titled Aaj Kal. The post-production work on the film is on in full swing as the stars were seen leaving the dubbing studio last night. She has also signed Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan which the audience is already looking forward to. It is releasing on May 1, 2020.

