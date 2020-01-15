Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri Hurt over his closeness with Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 has been performing well steadily at the TRP charts, and that's precisely why it also received an extension. Needless to say, the budding romantic tales between the contestants within the house are a prime attraction. For example, Paras Chhabra's proximity to Mahira Sharma raised quite a few eyebrows.

Not everyone is pleased, and Paras' girlfriend Akanksha Puri is one of them. In a recent conversation with a portal, she said she was deeply hurt with how Paras disrespected their relationship in the drive of making his love angle believable in the show. Let us remind you that not long ago, Paras was seen kissing Mahira, which Mahira herself also did not approve of. Akanksha further added that she was taking care of all of Paras' daily needs, but the feeling wasn't being reciprocated.

Paras, in between, made some shocking comments on his relationship with Akanksha and once, even stated that he tried to end the affair. Wonder if their equation is going to be the same once Paras is out of the house!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results