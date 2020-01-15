Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri Hurt over his closeness with Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 has been performing well steadily at the TRP charts, and that's precisely why it also received an extension. Needless to say, the budding romantic tales between the contestants within the house are a prime attraction. For example, Paras Chhabra's proximity to Mahira Sharma raised quite a few eyebrows.
Paras, in between, made some shocking comments on his relationship with Akanksha and once, even stated that he tried to end the affair. Wonder if their equation is going to be the same once Paras is out of the house!
