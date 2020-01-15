Saif Ali Khan has a Hilarious response when asked, what if he, Ibrahim and Taimur like the same girl in a club

Jawaani Jaaneman’s glimpse is being loved by fans. Be it the posters, teaser or trailer of the film, the fans are excited to see Saif Ali Khan in a new avatar. As Tabu plays his ex, Alaya F – Pooja Bedi’s daughter, who is making her debut, is starring as his 20-year-old daughter. At the first song ‘Gallan Kardi’ on Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan was asked a question how would he react if the three of them – he and his sons Ibrahim and Taimur went to a club and liked the same girl.

Saif Ali Khan had a hilarious reaction to this bizarre question and said, “Well, Taimur and I often go to the same club. And we often like the same girl. But then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit bigger than me, so I don’t know if I can do that. So you know, it balances out. I think I will leave girls in pubs to Ibrahim and stay home and read to Taimur. I’m an old man now, I am just pretending to be cool.”

When asked whether he is worried about his youth fading away, Saif said, “No, my youth probably faded away long ago. I am not scared at all. In fact, I don’t have these issues. I think if you are young at heart and if you feel good, it’s fine. I don’t even really want to be very young. I mean, I don’t want to be old, but I am happy. I’m clear in my life.”

While the song was launched yesterday, the music video was unveiled on Wednesday. It is a remake of ‘Dil Luteya’ song featuring Saif, Tabu and Alaya on the track. Jazzy B, Jyotica Tangri & Mumzy Stranger who have sung this version. The music is by Prem & Hardeep, and the lyrics are by Preet Harpal & Mumzy Stranger.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to release on January 31, 2020. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film co-stars Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in interesting roles.

