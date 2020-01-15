Pooja Hegde is overwhelmed upon seeing a super fan’s gesture

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Housefull 4 during Diwali 2019, is currently working on her South movies. The actress recently met a fan whose sweet gesture overwhelmed her.

Sharing a video of the fan, Pooja Hegde revealed that he travelled to Mumbai and waited for five days before he could finally meet her. The actress wrote, "Bhaskar Rao thank you for coming all the way to Bombay and waiting for 5 days to see me. I am so touched but it also saddens me to see my fans going through so much trouble to do so. I would NEVER want to see you’ll sleeping on the road in order to do so. I promise you, I feel your love from wherever u’ll are, you’ll are my strength. LOVE YOU’LL. #bestfansever #touched #grateful ????????❤️❤️."

Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring opposite Allu Arjun.

