Karan Johar’s son Yash calls him Karan Joker, and the internet is in splits

Nobody would deny the fact that Karan Johar's Instagram game is always on point. From the fashionable photos to the witty posts, he knows how to hold attention. Sure, there are trolls. But Karan has made it a habit to take them with a pinch of salt. In fact, he just took a dig at his own Instagram.
My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram! ????
On that note, as and when Yash and Roohi grow up, they will probably be left amused with what a colourful social media personality their father is!
On the work front, Karan, who recently unveiled the first look poster of Shershaah, is soon to begin with his much ambitious directorial Takht.
