Here are some of the best answers from Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSrk Session

Trust Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to come up with the wittiest answers every time you pose a question. Today, the actor, who had some spare time in hand, decided to hold an #AskSrk session on Twitter. Seconds after announcing the same, Shah Rukh Khan was flooded with questions on several topics.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions…then I have to go and face myself…and maybe shave too."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero. From the past few months, there have been several reports about Shah Rukh Khan's next film. According to reports, the actor has signed films with directors including Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, and Aashiq Abu among others. During the AskSrk session, the most asked question was about his next film.

Shah Rukh Khan first responded to the same.

Main hi announce karunga aur kaun karega mere bahi! https://t.co/GU0B3qif8O

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I would do the very same things I do around the house. Being Famous is not a job it’s a byproduct of the work you do sometimes… https://t.co/uEtUYDbLub

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I have reserved it for the best movies of my life… https://t.co/y4NYJiaJPQ

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen https://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry…cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

If I was qualified I would have suggested a medicine…it sounds like symptoms for something for sure! https://t.co/q7WLMhNglN

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend. https://t.co/1SSCwWLS8E

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan soon concluded the session by writing, "Need to go now. Nice having a chat with u all. Sum who didn’t get a reply, next time Insha Allah. Sum sounded angry & negative, didn’t want make them angrier with a smartass reply…may u find peace within urselves. And to those taking exam..ALL THE BEST love u all"

