Here are some of the best answers from Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSrk Session

Trust Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to come up with the wittiest answers every time you pose a question. Today, the actor, who had some spare time in hand, decided to hold an #AskSrk session on Twitter. Seconds after announcing the same, Shah Rukh Khan was flooded with questions on several topics.
Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions…then I have to go and face myself…and maybe shave too."
Shah Rukh Khan first responded to the same.
Main hi announce karunga aur kaun karega mere bahi! https://t.co/GU0B3qif8O
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
I would do the very same things I do around the house. Being Famous is not a job it’s a byproduct of the work you do sometimes… https://t.co/uEtUYDbLub
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
I have reserved it for the best movies of my life… https://t.co/y4NYJiaJPQ
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen https://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
Whenever you are sad hungry or angry…cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
If I was qualified I would have suggested a medicine…it sounds like symptoms for something for sure! https://t.co/q7WLMhNglN
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend. https://t.co/1SSCwWLS8E
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan soon concluded the session by writing, "Need to go now. Nice having a chat with u all. Sum who didn’t get a reply, next time Insha Allah. Sum sounded angry & negative, didn’t want make them angrier with a smartass reply…may u find peace within urselves. And to those taking exam..ALL THE BEST love u all"
Need to go now. Nice having a chat with u all. Sum who didn’t get a reply, next time Insha Allah. Sum sounded angry & negative, didn’t want make them angrier with a smartass reply…may u find peace within urselves. And to those taking exam..ALL THE BEST love u all
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020
