Ayushmann Khurrana shares picture of a hand written note received by a fan on a flight

Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on success after delivering seven back to back hit films. The actor who started his Bollywood career with the 2012 film Vicky Donor went on to pick unconventional scripts and shone in them. It goes without saying the actor/singer has a huge fan following and in his latest Instagram story he shared a sweet note he received from a fan.
Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the first release of 2020. The actor will be seen playing a homosexual character in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also stars Jeetendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta among others.
