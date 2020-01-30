Scoop! Song being added for Alia Bhatt in RRR to justify presence

By now we all know that Alia Bhatt whose dream it was to work with S S Rajamouli, has a guest appearance in Rajamouli’s RRR. Agreed, Alia agreed to be part of this mammoth project just to work with Rajamouli. But the director is apparently suffering from guilt pangs about the scope of Alia’s role.
While more details of role-enhancing song are awaited, we can tell you that Alia is very excited about doing an elaborate Rajamouli-styled lavish number for RRR, since she has no songs in her other dream-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.
