Shraddha Kapoor embraces her inner foodie as she heads for lunch

Shraddha Kapoor is hands down one of the most relatable celebrities and her Instagram post is proof of that. Making a kickass comeback with Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha has won a lot of hearts with her performance as Inayat in the film. While she is also one of the fittest actresses in the industry who promotes a healthy lifestyle, she also happens to be a big foodie.

In the video that Shraddha shared, she is seen hastening towards food as she rubs her belly in anticipation and it is the cutest thing we have come across today. She happens to have a lot of fun during promotions and this is just a glimpse of it. She posted the video with the caption, “Did someone say lunch?? ????????”

She will next be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The trailer of Baaghi 3 has dropped today and the fans are going crazy over the high-octane intense scenes.

