FIR filed against choreographer Ganesh Acharya in alleged sexual harassment case

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya is currently in headlines after a woman spoke about alleged sexual harassment. Now, an FIR was filed against him at Amboli Police Station, Mumbai. The complaint also mentions the name of two women – Preeti Lad and Jayashree Kelkar who are accused of beating up the complainant on January 26 when they attended the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association in Andheri.

As per the Additional Commissioner of Police (West), Manoj Sharma, the police have registered an FIR against Ganesh Acharya and two others and the investigation has begun. As per reports, no arrests have been made as of yet.

Senior inspector Someshwar Kamthe of Amboli police station said that the case has been registered under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-C (Watching, or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

As per the reports, the concerned woman had approached Maharashtra Women's Commission and alleged that Acharya forced her to watch adult videos in the name of work and even tried to deprive her of work.

