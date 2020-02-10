Sara Ali Khan has chhole bhature on her mind as she heads to Delhi for Love Aaj Kal promotions

With just a few days to go before Love Aaj Kal releases, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have reached the last leg of their promotional spree. After covering a number of cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, it is now time for the duo to head to the capital city. Sara is really excited about her visit to Delhi, for an altogether different reason though!

Many of you already know that she is a big foodie. It is the sweets and the chhole bhature that are really exciting her. Sara channelised her inner poet and wrote a poem, sharing it along with a photo of herself. The most noticeable thing about the photo is the backdrop which happens to be a huge placard, flashing photos of sweets! "Zoe ne dekhi mithai , Charo aur Khushi chhaayi, Dilli ki ab usse bahut yaad aayi, Chhole Bhature tayyar rakho bhai ..Zoe and Veer coming to delhi tonight," she wrote.

Hope the chhole bhature and the sweets are ready to welcome her!

The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, releases this 14th February.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results