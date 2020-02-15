Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan host the Kapoors and the Dhawans for dinner, see photo

It turned out to be a grand reunion when filmmaker Subhash Ghai & his wife Mukta Ghai paid a visit to Rakesh and Pinky Roshan at their Mumbai residence. Last evening, they caught up over dinner, in the company of some other industry friends as well.
Amusingly, it was a quite a reunion of actors of two generations! The Guest list included the parents of today’s stars Tiger Shroff , Varun Dhawan , Sonam Kapoor, Janhavi Kapoor and Hritik Roshan who specially came to greet all the parents present there. All of Jackie Shroff, Sunita andAnil Kapoor, Lali and David Dhawan and Boney Kapoor had a great time chatting together. The Proud parents shared interesting stories and the atmosphere had just the right amount of love perfect for a Pre-Valentine celebration and they promised each other to revive the old bonding they all shared in the past and to continue it in the future
