Akshay Kumar rehearses on ‘Bala’ from Housefull 4 for the Filmfare Awards 2020 performance

For the first time, the prestigious Filmfare Awards 2020 are set to take place outside Mumbai. As Guwahati gears up to host the big night, a bunch of celebrities are in the city, practicing to ace the night's performance. We earlier showed you how Ranveer Singh was overwhelmed with the love he was receiving.

Now, we have got our hands on a video that has Akshay Kumar rehearsing with a lot of sincerity. Akshay, who will be performing to his Housefull 4 track ‘Bala’, is seen shaking a leg along with others including choreographer Shiamak Davar. The rehearsal ends quite well, and he wraps it by exchanging hugs with his fellow dancers. Watch the video below.

VIDEO- @akshaykumar sir rehearsing with #Bala song at 4 am today for #FilmfareAwards2020 in Guwahati ! pic.twitter.com/jXu3xhzhQe

— Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) February 15, 2020

The award ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. As per reports, Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aryan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky himself have already checked in. More including Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani and Radhika Apte are supposed to attend the ceremony. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are also expected to attend.

The ceremony is supposed to begin at 6 pm in the evening on February 15, 2020.

