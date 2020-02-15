Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani welcome second baby boy, actress shares first photo of son Zack with new born Leo

Lisa Haydon, who has starred in films like Aisha, Housefull 3 and Queen, welcomed her son Zack Lalvani with her husband Dino Lalvani in May 2017. The actress has often shared adorable photos and videos of her son. In August 2019, the actress revealed that she is having her second baby. Now, she has announced that the couple welcomed their second baby boy on February 13, 2020.

Sharing an adorable photo of her older son holding newborn's hand, she revealed they have named him Leo. "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers. And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution," she posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor– Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was directed by Karan Johar.

