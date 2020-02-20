Rekha on posing next to Amitabh Bachchan’s picture – “Yahan danger zone hai”

Veteran actress Rekha was one of the guests who attended the calendar launch of Dabboo Ratnani on February 18, 2020. The actress looked beautiful in white saree as she posed for the paparazzi. Now, a video of hers is going viral on social media where she is standing next to Amitabh Bachchan’s photo frame.

In the video clip, Rekha was seen posing with Dabboo Ratnani's daughter Myrah when paparazzi requested her to stand next to the portraits of Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, among others. It is when she noticed the portrait of Amitabh Bachchan and turned around to say, "Yahan Danger Zone Hai" and left everyone in splits.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were one of the iconic couples on-screen and have starred together in many films like Silsila, Do Anjaane, Mr. Natwarlal, Namak Haraam, Muqqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugand, Alaap, Khoon Pasina among others.

During their time, they were also always in headlines for their link-up rumours. Neither of the parties ever confirmed the rumours and went onto marry other people.

