Ayushmann Khurrana mesmerized by Sunny Hindustani’s performance on the finale of Indian Idol 11

Indian Idol has been a show which is known to give a platform to all the aspiring singers and this ritual was followed this season as well. The ace panel of judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya on Indian Idol season 11 are loved by the audience and their bond was highly appreciated too. Ayushmann Khurrana was speechless after Sunny Hindustani’s performance.

Sunny performed on a medley of songs 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri'', 'Halka Halka' and few more. After Sunny’s performance, Ayushmann was stunned by his voice he couldn’t believe the singing skills of Sunny. The entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was seen enjoying the performance of Sunny. The judges appreciated Sunny’s journey from where he started and where he as reached. Seeing his journey Sunny got really emotional.

Ayushmann, while appreciating Sunny, said, “ I wish you kept singing and no one should stop you, your singing was that great."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on February 21, 2020.

