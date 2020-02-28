Alia Bhatt to star in a social drama, helmed by Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is juggling between multiple projects right now. Amid her busy schedule, the actress has given her nod to an upcoming social drama. The actress will reportedly work with Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has two releases this year – Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. Next year, she'll star in RRR and Takht.
