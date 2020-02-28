Alia Bhatt to star in a social drama, helmed by Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is juggling between multiple projects right now. Amid her busy schedule, the actress has given her nod to an upcoming social drama. The actress will reportedly work with Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Post Hindi Medium, Saket Chaudhary was working on another script that has both humour and message. The story set in the heartland of India. Alia Bhatt liked the script and has given her nod to the project. She will soon sign the contract on the dotted line. Meanwhile, the hunt for leading man is in progress. Once the cast is locked, the makers plan to announce the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has two releases this year – Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. Next year, she'll star in RRR and Takht.

