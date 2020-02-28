Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone to Clash on Valentine’s Day 2021!

A clash of two films on a festival or part-festival seems passé. Bollywood is gearing up now for a three-way clash. We saw a hint of it last year during Diwali when the biggie Housefull 4 clashed with two small films, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh. This year, trade and industry is already dreading the epic clash that is scheduled to take place on Eid 2021. On May 22 this year, three films are planning to arrive on the same day – Salman Khan-actioner Radhe, Akshay Kumar’s comedy Laxmmi Bomb and the much-loved Hollywood franchise Fast & Furious 9.

And now it has come to light that another such clash will happen next year as well. Ajay Devgn today announced via Twitter that he has signed the official remake of the super-hit Tamil film Kaithi. It’ll be a joint co-production of Reliance Entertainment, Ajay’s Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Dream Warrior Pictures. The latter were also involved as the producers of the original film. Kaithi released last year and starred Karthi, Narain and Ramana. It is about a man, just released from prison, and who gets involved in the madness involving cops, criminals while trying to meet his daughter. It was a 2019 Diwali release and was a super-success.

Ajay Devgn also made it clear that this film will be out on February 12, 2021. Incidentally, this is the Valentine’s Day weekend, when two more films have already booked their spot. The first one to do so was Shakun Batra’s untitled next, produced by Karan Johar. It stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in leading roles. Some time back, producer-director Aanand L Rai also revealed that he plans to bring his next film, Atrangi Re, on this date. The film has an enviable star cast comprising of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Trade and exhibitors have always spoken sharply against such clashes, especially when films of same stature come on the same day. It remains to be seen if this epic clash indeed takes place on the festival of love in 2021!

