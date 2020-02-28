Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor suit up for Baaghi 3 promotions in Dubai

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to reunite in Baaghi 3 after starring in the first instalment of the franchise. The power-packed trailer and the groovy tracks have been getting a lot of attention from the fans and they have been going crazy over Tiger Shroff’s killer moves. With just a week left for the release, the Baaghis have headed to Dubai to promote their film.

Posing for a picture, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor look dapper as they put on their best suits for the promotions. Shraddha Kapoor is seen in a teal blue suit and Tiger Shroff is seen in a beige suit paired with a blue shirt, giving us major fashion goals. We can’t get over how amazing these two look posing for the picture.

Take a look at it.

Dubai with my Baaghi @tigerjackieshroff ????1 week to go!❤️

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

