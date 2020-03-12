Barun Sobti, Sanya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, and gang celebrate Holi 2020 with love and laughter!

Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, and Ganesh Hegde have been great friends for years and they have the coolest get-togethers! Along with them, Barun’s wife, Pashmeen Manchanda, Ridhi Dogra, and Akshay Dogra are usually spotted with them in the pictures. The gang got together yet again to celebrate Holi 2020 with full blast.
And we celebrated Holi Happily ever after . Thank you @hegdeg for being such a great host ????????Wishing everyone a very Happy and safe Holi @itsmohitsehgal @sakshi0801 @iakshaydogra @meiyangchang @barmecharajat @ashanegi @iridhidogra @rohan_shah_
