Neha Dhupia breaks silence on cheating controversy, says her family is receiving abusive messages

Neha Dhupia was at the receiving end of severe backlash owing to her comments on cheating in a relationship which she made on Roadies. The actor was speaking to a guy who stated that he hit his girlfriend after discovering that she was involved with other men too. Neha slammed the concerned guy, saying it was the woman's choice and he had no right to get violent with her.

After days of trolling, she has now put up a statement on Twitter and says her statement was misinterpreted. “A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman… adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same… but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” she says.

She added that she kept mum even after all the trolling happened, but had to speak up since her family members, including her father were being harassed by netizens and her daughter's page wasn't spared either. "Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this – my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me,” she added.

Neha also clarified that she sticks to the opinion that physical violence should have no room in a relationship.

Actor Taapsee Pannu also came out in Neha's support. "Adultery is wrong normally and so is violence. One can't be the response to the other," she wrote, adding that the people who wrote abusive messages to Neha and her family weren't on the right side of the moral compass either.

