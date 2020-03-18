Video: Katrina Kaif details her workout routine post the directive to shut gyms due to the Coronavirus

Katrina Kaif is one of the fit actresses in the industry who manages to work out even on difficult days! With the government announcing all the gyms and malls to be shut till March 31, the fitness enthusiasts have been trying to figure out new ways to work out at home and Katrina Kaif is here to save the day.

She recently posted videos on her Instagram with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala where she gave a quick tutorial for a perfect makeshift workout. The regime includes lunges, planks, squats, and sit-ups, even though the routine looks effortless, it is extremely tedious to get through the entire set without begging for another set of lungs. Take a look at the videos that she posted.

#WorkoutatHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can ???? 1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts – 3 sets x 20 reps 2⃣ Reverse Lunge – 3 sets x 15 reps 3⃣ Situp – 3 sets x 20 reps 4⃣ Pushup – 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5⃣ Plank to 'T' – 3 sets x 15 reps 6⃣ Mountain Climbers – 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and the makers are waiting to announce a new release date for the same.

