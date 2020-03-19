Tiger Shroff says Salman Khan’s bracelet will have more Instagram followers than him

Tiger Shroff has always made his admiration for actor Hrithik Roshan very clear and considers him his idol. Now, in a recent interview, he spoke about his admiration for Salman Khan. Tiger Shroff said that he thinks Salman Khan is the lion of Bollywood.
Tiger Shroff went on to compare himself with Salman Khan's lucky bracelet. He said that if the bracelet had an Instagram page, it would have more followers than him. Tiger Shroff is yet to work with the Dabangg star, but Salman has collaborated with Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff in several films including Bharat, which released last year.
