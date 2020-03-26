Amitabh Bachchan shares a unique idea to increase the number of isolation wards

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is very active on Twitter is using the platform to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus that has forced the country to go into lockdown. The actor has now come up with a unique suggestion for the citizens.

The Badla actor took to his Twitter handle to share the idea of converting empty rail coaches to isolation wards. He revealed that the idea was shared by someone on his Instagram page. Big B shared a forwarded post on Twitter that reads: “One idea to be sent to all the government authorities. All train services are at standstill. The train wagons are idle. Each has 20 rooms which can be used. 3000 trains easily, all over India. Means 60,000 beds. Can be used in isolation in some cases. But in any case better than no hospitals.”

T 3481 – A most useful idea given on my Insta as a comment :

???????????????? pic.twitter.com/iV0Ikcs4oV

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

Followers of the actor lauded the idea but also wished that the situation in the country does not become serious enough to implement it.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and ordered for a nationwide lockdown for three weeks starting from March 25 to further prevent the spread of the virus.

