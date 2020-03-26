Tiger Shroff misses his workout routine and is trying to keep in shape amid self-quarantine

The current coronavirus pandemic situation has caused everyone to stay at home which in turn, would have a positive impact on the entire nation in order to curb the spread of the pandemic. Tiger Shroff shares in a recent post how he misses working out.

Taking to his Instagram, Tiger says, "Ek tha tiger jo shape me tha…ok 19 days to go. Lets do this together guys ????❤."

View this post on Instagram

Ek tha tiger jo shape me tha ???? …ok 19 days to go. Lets do this together guys ????❤️

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Mar 26, 2020 at 12:54am PDT

This caption evidently highlights how the actor misses doing some kicks, jumps, and punches along with his regular workout routine.

In the recent Instagram live also, the actor mentioned how he is trying his best to keep in shape and is missing his workout. The actor also adds that he is also spending time with his family and enjoying it.

Tiger Shroff, on the work front, is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 and is all set to shoot for his next film Heropanti 2 releasing on 16th July 2021.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff says Salman Khan’s bracelet will have more Instagram followers than him

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results