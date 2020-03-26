Tiger Shroff takes up the antakshari challenge; surprises everyone with his voice

The coronavirus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has brought life to a standstill. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of India announced a nationwide lockdown that commenced on March 25. During this period, Bollywood celebrities have surely become more active on social media and are using this opportunity to interact with fans and even entertain them.

Recently, Aparshakti Khurana started the Antakshari challenge when he first sang a song starting from the letter ‘H’. Carrying the game forward, Aparshakti tagged Neeti Mohan, Darshan Raval, Akriti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jonita Gandhi. What followed was a slew of Bollywood stars indulging in a round of antakshari namely Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shashank Khaitan, Amar Kaushik, Mudassar Aziz, Ananya Panday and several others.

Ananya Panday further nominated Tiger Shroff. The action star took up the challenge and he turned out to be a big revelation as he sang really well. The actor first sang the song ‘Sab Tera’ from his movie Baaghi. He revealed that he was also nominated by Dino Morea. In the same post, he was also seen singing a song from Dino Morea’s challenge. He sang 'Jab Tak' from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

#antakashri challenge accepted! @thedinomorea @ananyapanday i nominate some of the amazing actors that ive worked with, @shraddhakapoor @dishapatani @hrithikroshan @kritisanon and one of my favs, @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik this one was for u????????

Celebs and fans of the actor are appreciating Tiger for his singing skill. For several celebrities, this talent of Tiger came across as a big surprise. He further nominated his co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon and Hrithik Roshan.

