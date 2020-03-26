Kriti Sanon accepts the antakshari challenge; sings Asha Bhosle’s ‘Isharon Isharon Mein’

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of India announced a nationwide lockdown that commenced on March 25. Prior to this, the government had been appealing to people to stay at home for their own safety. During this period, Bollywood celebrities have surely become more active on social media and are using this opportunity to interact with fans and even entertain them.

Recently, Aparshakti Khurana started the Antakshari challenge when he first sang a song starting from the letter ‘H’. Carrying the game forward, Aparshakti tagged Neeti Mohan, Darshan Raval, Akriti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jonita Gandhi. What followed was a slew of Bollywood stars indulging in a round of antakshari namely Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shashank Khaitan, Amar Kaushik, Mudassar Aziz, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and several others.

Several celebrities have been sporting enough to take up the challenge. The latest among them is actress Kriti Sanon who was nominated by her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. In the video, Kriti says that after hearing Tiger sing she feels like she should not sing, but does not wish to break the chain either. The actress sings Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi's song, ‘Isharon Isharon Mein’ from the 1964 movie Kashmir Ki Kali.

The actress captioned the video as, "Not the best singer in my house, but didn’t wanna break the chain.. So Challenge accepted @tigerjackieshroff !! #QuarantineAntakshari Pls blame @aparshakti_khurana for starting this..Next letter is S. I now nominate @varundvn @ranveersingh @shraddhakapoor @ayushmannk and @vickykaushal09 !! I’d love to hear them sing!"

View this post on Instagram

Not the best singer in my house, but didn’t wanna break the chain.. So Challenge accepted @tigerjackieshroff !! #QuarantineAntakshari ????Pls blame @aparshakti_khurana for starting this.. ???? Next letter is ‘स’ I now nominate @varundvn @ranveersingh @shraddhakapoor @ayushmannk and @vickykaushal09 !!( I’d love to hear them sing! ????????)

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon’s sister made her debut with a music video titled ‘Filhal’ where she was paired opposite Akshay Kumar. Nupur also released a cover version of the song sung by her.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results