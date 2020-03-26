Sidharth Shukla spends time with his mother by helping her out in the kitchen; thanks Bigg Boss for his cooking skills

Due to the increasing number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country, the country has gone under lockdown for 21 days to prevent the spread of the virus. People are making the best use of this time to spend time with their family and to learn new things. TV celebrities who under usual circumstances have a busy schedule can be seen spending their time with their loved ones. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who learnt a bit of cooking during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house is busy helping his mother in the kitchen these days.

Talking to a daily, Sidharth Shukla said that in the Bigg Boss house they were locked up with strangers, while this time we are locked up with our loved ones. He said that he is helping his mother in the kitchen which his mother always wanted him to do. He is also catching up on shows with his mother.

Sidharth posted of him trying to make a chapati in his Instagram stories. The actor who is a fitness freak also shares home workout tips and videos for his fans. Sidharth believes that staying indoors should not be a reason to not work out.

