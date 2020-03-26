Hina Khan shares how she is taking care of her skin during the quarantine period

Actor Hina Khan is utilising the quarantine time to her best. From working out at home and trying her hands in sketching to playing Xbox, she can almost give you thorough guidance on how to spend this lock-down period sans any bit of boredom. To add to that, she also shared her skincare regime with us.

There's no better time to invest time and energy in self-care, than now. That's exactly what Hina has been doing. On her Instagram stories, we saw her pampering herself as she massaged her face with a roller, a tool that is used to improve blood circulation. She also rubs an ice cube on her face before she follows with putting on a sheet mask. Now you know how to give your skin the love that it needs!

Like many others, Hina also took up the household chores, as our house-helps are not at work at the moment. She shared a video of herself mopping the floor, and shared how her mother forced her to do so

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results