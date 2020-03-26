Lyricist Prasoon Joshi writes a poem on the 21-day lock-down, urges everyone to co-operate

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of the rampant spread of Covid-19. The most essential step to combat the Coronavirus from spreading is social distancing. Bollywood has extended its support to the PM, writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi being one of them.
Joshi penned a poem titled 'Haan Ghar Mein Rahega Desh' and took to Twitter to explain that the PM's call of lock-down is crucial if we want to curb Covid-19. "There are many things that this crisis is going to make us realize. Firstly, that each of us have a significant role to play and the strange thing about this war against Coronavirus is; restraint is our weapon, stillness, our defense and distance is the sign that we deeply care," he said.
Listen to his message below:
— Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) March 25, 2020
