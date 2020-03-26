Lyricist Prasoon Joshi writes a poem on the 21-day lock-down, urges everyone to co-operate

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of the rampant spread of Covid-19. The most essential step to combat the Coronavirus from spreading is social distancing. Bollywood has extended its support to the PM, writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi being one of them.

Joshi penned a poem titled 'Haan Ghar Mein Rahega Desh' and took to Twitter to explain that the PM's call of lock-down is crucial if we want to curb Covid-19. "There are many things that this crisis is going to make us realize. Firstly, that each of us have a significant role to play and the strange thing about this war against Coronavirus is; restraint is our weapon, stillness, our defense and distance is the sign that we deeply care," he said.

Joshi, who also heads the CBFC, further emphasized that we needed to make it easier for the healthcare practitioners as well as the Government. "We have to fight this virus with new rules. We must, as individuals support what the medical experts and the governance is asking from us. It's our duty for our nation and fellow human beings. Hopefully this message will inspire people to undertake their responsibility and resolve to stay at home for this crucial period," he added.

Listen to his message below:

pic.twitter.com/TILLIvFbV1

— Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) March 25, 2020

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results