Karan Johar asks his kids if they know about Coronavirus, but all they care about is Peppa Pig

Like everyone else, Karan Johar is also self-quarantined at home, and there's practically no work to do right now. Karan's twins Yash and Roohi must be glad to have their father at home all the time!

The good thing about being a kid is that you are happily unaware of the dreadful things going on across the world. Yash and Roohi are no exception. In a video shared on Instagram, Karan is heard asking his son Yash, “Have you heard of the coronavirus?” His daughter Roohi responds, “No, I have heard of Peppa Pig.”

“That’s a little different from what we are going through right now, which is the coronavirus," Karan says, and asks the same question to Yash again. He then replies saying he has heard of 'George".

View this post on Instagram

Need to start making them more aware of the current circumstance! Much more than @officialpeppa and George!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 26, 2020 at 2:48am PDT

“Clearly, you are not keeping up with international affairs. We have to do something about that,” Karan then adds.

"Need to start making them more aware of the current circumstance! Much more than @officialpeppa and George," he wrote, sharing the video.

Well, the lesser they know, the better!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results