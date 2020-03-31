Malaika Arora is getting ‘unconditional love’ during her quarantine time, but it’s not from Arjun Kapoor!

These 21 days of lock-down can be best used by us to reconnect to things and people we love but lose touch with, thanks to the chaotic and busy life. While some are chilling at home and indulging in hobbies, some are also playing with their fur babies, Malaika Arora being one of them!
Malaika shared an absolutely adorable photo of herself with her pet dog. "#unconditionallove❤️ #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
#unconditionallove❤️ #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Mar 29, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT
She is certainly enjoying her break at home. Yesterday, she also shared a 'glorious' Sunday selfie on her Instagram stories, after a workout session at home.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply