Malaika Arora is getting ‘unconditional love’ during her quarantine time, but it’s not from Arjun Kapoor!

These 21 days of lock-down can be best used by us to reconnect to things and people we love but lose touch with, thanks to the chaotic and busy life. While some are chilling at home and indulging in hobbies, some are also playing with their fur babies, Malaika Arora being one of them!

Malaika shared an absolutely adorable photo of herself with her pet dog. "#unconditionallove❤️ #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove," she wrote.

She is certainly enjoying her break at home. Yesterday, she also shared a 'glorious' Sunday selfie on her Instagram stories, after a workout session at home.

And for everyone wondering what all she is doing at home, Malaika is indulging in plenty of yoga while she also encourages us to do so, and is cooking too. India recently observed a Janta Curfew day, and we saw her coming out at the balcony with beau Arjun Kapoor to clap for the essential service providers. Hence, it is safe to assume that the two are spending some good time as well!

