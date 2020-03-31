Ahan Shetty shares unseen pictures with his ladylove on her birthday

Ahan Shetty is quite secretive when it comes to his life and can easily be addressed as a selectively social person. While he is all set to debut with Tara Sutaria in the remake of RX-100, titled Tadap. The up and coming actor has completed his first outdoor schedule back in December and was clearly very excited.
Take a look at the pictures.
View this post on Instagram
We do not remember days, we remember moments. ???? Happy birthday. I love you ????????
A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty) on Mar 29, 2020 at 4:06am PDT
Also Read: Ahan Shetty is jumping with joy as he completes the first outdoor schedule for Tadap!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply