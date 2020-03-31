Ahan Shetty shares unseen pictures with his ladylove on her birthday

Ahan Shetty is quite secretive when it comes to his life and can easily be addressed as a selectively social person. While he is all set to debut with Tara Sutaria in the remake of RX-100, titled Tadap. The up and coming actor has completed his first outdoor schedule back in December and was clearly very excited.

He took to his Instagram to share a few unseen pictures with his ladylove, Tania Shroff on her birthday. Tania turned 23 and Ahan is clearly smitten by her. He posted the pictures with the caption, “We do not remember days, we remember moments. ????Happy birthday. I love you ????????”

Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

We do not remember days, we remember moments. ???? Happy birthday. I love you ????????

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty) on Mar 29, 2020 at 4:06am PDT

Also Read: Ahan Shetty is jumping with joy as he completes the first outdoor schedule for Tadap!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results