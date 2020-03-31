Urvashi reminisces happier times; shares throwback bikini picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown that commenced on March 25. With everyone sitting at home, a lot of people have been getting all the more active on social media.

Actress Urvashi Rautela sure seems to be missing her outdoor vacations as she took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in a blue two-piece bikini. On Monday, Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of herself posing in a bikini. She captioned the picture, "Spread smiles, not germs"

Just a day ago, the actress shared a picture posing in a park in the same bikini. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Thinking back to happier times…now more than ever it’s important to stay positive and strong for the people around you. Together we can get through this”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi, who was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside the likes of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz and others is yet to announce her next project.

