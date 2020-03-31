Abhay Deol takes a dig at the self absorbed people sitting at home

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is known to be witty and brutally honest when it comes to his posts on social media. He is unabashed when it comes to giving his opinions on various topics.

On Monday, Abhay took to his social media handle to take a dig at the all privileged people who are sitting at home and complaining while the less privileged are struggling for basic necessities.

In a long post, Abhay asks, "My biggest issue currently, “how do I take that perfect selfie with my bloody hair out of shape. Why are the salons closed!?” Countless Indian’s issues currently, “how am I to get home without transport? How am I to earn a daily wage today? Will I have proper gear to treat patients today? Will I make it through these 3 weeks? What of the unaccounted/undocumented poor?”#privileged #selfabsorbed #ignorant #apathetic. Sorry, for wanting to scream these words to a few people I know! Hope all of you are safe and with family."

On the work front, Abhay recently made his Tamil film debut with Hero. He will next be seen playing an officer in Line of Descent.

