Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pledge to donate Rs. 3 crore for COVID-19 fight

India’s much-loved celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have come forward to jointly donate Rs. 3 crore towards India’s fight against the novel coronavirus, as per industry sources. Anushka and Virat are both socially conscious citizens who have been extremely vocal about raising awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic in India and their noble move will hopefully inspire many others to come forward and contribute in their own capacity.

Anushka and Virat are contributing towards the PM-CARES Fund, an initiative by the leader of the nation Narendra Modi and also donating towards the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19. In a joint statement, Anushka and Virat said they were pledging their “support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens.”

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona

Anushka and Virat have been vocal about how they have been deeply concerned about the coronavirus spread in the country. They have been doing their best to raise awareness about the issue and now they have also decided to support the nation in this time of crisis. They have already called for all Indians to unite and support fellow citizens in their recently shared videos on social media and their move will hopefully trigger a lot more people to come forward and pledge their support.

