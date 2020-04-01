Malaika Arora shares the ‘perks’ of staying at home, making sweets is one of them!

Staying at home for three weeks might sound difficult, given that we are so caught up with our daily lives. However, once you set in, there's so much to do! Film and TV stars, all quarantined at home, are using this as quite a productive break. When it comes to Malaika Arora, she is making sure she indulges in everything she likes.

She took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos. In one them, she has rolled some lip-smacking Indian sweets. In another, she is seen sitting in the balcony with her pet dog and soaking in the sun. She also does not give a miss to her daily workout, and would spend the rest of the time video-calling her BFFs or simply rolling on the couch! "Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep ,some introspection ,family time, repeat …. all the perks of stayin at home…. #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep ,some introspection ,family time, repeat …. all the perks of stayin at home…. #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT

Earlier, she also shared a photo of herself taking a comfortable nap, virtually accompanied by her girlfriends.

So, in case you're wondering how to chill while in quarantine, take clues from Malaika!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results