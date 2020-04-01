Surbhi Chandna’s missing snorkeling and getting a tan with this ‘too hot to handle’ picture!

Surbhi Chandna has been making it easier for the fans to survive the lockdown with her super fun Instagram posts! Eight days into the lockdown, the entire country has been finding new ways to spend time and it looks like Surbhi Chandna has been missing getting a tan in the sun. While most of us could use a vacation right now, people have been trying their best to keep each other’s spirits high and Surbhi Chandna has been at it since day one.

From cooking to cleaning to workouts to singing, Surbhi has been enjoying her time with her family which is quite difficult during their hectic schedules. Sharing a striped bikini-clad picture, Surbhi Chandna’s latest picture is giving us major fitness and vacation goals. She posted the picture with the caption, “Who else Dreams of Beach Snorkel and Lots of ???? Tan right now ? #throwbackwednesday #selfie’

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Who else Dreams of Beach Snorkel and Lots of ???? Tan right now ? #throwbackwednesday #selfie

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

We can’t wait to see what more is in store for Surbhi Chandna’s fans as they eagerly wait for her posts.

