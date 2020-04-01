4 Years of Ki & Ka: Arjun Kapoor goes down the memory lane with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating four years of Ki & Ka with Kareena Kapoor Khan. This was the first time the two actors came together on the big screen. The R Balki directorial was a step forward in the right direction as it was much talked about for pairing Kareena opposite a younger actor.
Sharing a collage of pictures, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen making different goofy faces in what looks like a poster shoot. He simply wrote, “#4YearsOfKiandKa” and tagged Kareena.
Ki and Ka was a role reversal story where Arjun Kapoor was a house husband where Kareena was a working wife. The film was helmed by R Balki.
