4 Years of Ki & Ka: Arjun Kapoor goes down the memory lane with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating four years of Ki & Ka with Kareena Kapoor Khan. This was the first time the two actors came together on the big screen. The R Balki directorial was a step forward in the right direction as it was much talked about for pairing Kareena opposite a younger actor.

Sharing a collage of pictures, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen making different goofy faces in what looks like a poster shoot. He simply wrote, “#4YearsOfKiandKa” and tagged Kareena.

Ki and Ka was a role reversal story where Arjun Kapoor was a house husband where Kareena was a working wife. The film was helmed by R Balki.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a collaborating with his father Boney Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, was recently seen in Angrezi Medium. She will star in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

