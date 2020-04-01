Rakul Preet Singh wishes her younger brother with throwback pictures on his birthday

Rakul Preet Singh was probably the only actress that had to work after social distancing became necessary and the actress had made sure that the required precautionary measures were taken. She even says that this is the longest break of her life ever since she has started working and is having a great time spending it with her family.

She took to her Instagram to wish her younger brother on his birthday and posted a couple of adorable childhood pictures with it. The caption reads, “Making me laugh since 93.. happpy happpy bday to my not so lil brother @amanpreetoffl .. you are the energy in my life , my friend , my non stop entertainment, my strength ! Wishing you the most happiest year ❤️❤️ lotssss of love Mowgli.. muahhhhhh”

Take a look at the pictures.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in a yet-untitled movie with Arjun Kapoor.

