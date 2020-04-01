Coronavirus outbreak: Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and others join Mahaveer Jain and Rajkumar Hirani’s mission to help daily wage labourers

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood, along with other industries, has come to a stand-still. But the silver lining lies in the fact that plenty of names from the film industry are coming forward in aid of those in need. Producer Mahaveer Jain recently began an initiative. Called 'I Stand With Humanity', it is meant for the daily wage labourers, one of the worst hit communities. The campaign aims to reach out to a million of them across the country.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Pankaj Dubey, the official spokesperson of the initiative revealed they were in for an over-whelming response from the industry. "It was master-minded by three people primarily. Rajkumar Hirani sir, producer Mahaveer Jain ji and Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living Foundation. They contacted some friends in Bollywood to contribute and adopt the families of daily wage earners. The kind of response we received was mind-blowing," he said.

The programme is presently running in 9 Indian states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and West Bengal, and the organisers aim to reach out to more.

Dubey added that people like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari lent their support to the initiative. The list does not end there. From Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Juhi Chawla and many more have pledged their support.

With all the contributions coming in, the team is presently feeding 10,000 people every day in Delhi while in other places, they have been arranging grocery kits for the daily wage earners. Plenty of local NGOs have come forward to join the cause, and the team makes sure it works closely involving the local Government authorities while adhering to all safety and hygiene rules.

