Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Sonali Bendre shares ‘tried and tested’ tips to boost immunity

The world is dealing with what looks like the biggest public health crisis in past many years. Amidst the Covid-19 outbreak which has deeply worried Governments and authorities across the globe, hygiene, immunity and social isolation are what can keep us safe. Actor Sonali Bendre, who braved over cancer, took to Instagram to share useful tips of boosting immunity that she has been following herself.

"Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal. These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested," she wrote, sharing a video.

View this post on Instagram

Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal. These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested – I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the "secret formula". Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity. #WorldHealthDay

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Apr 7, 2020 at 2:07am PDT

In the video, we can see Sonali indulging in a glass of smoothie made of spinach, walnut, carrot, amla, turmeric, ginger, apricot, blueberries, cranberries, almond, cinnamon and apple. She also reveals inhalation is an everyday-affair for her, following which she drinks a glass of hot water.

"These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested – I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the "secret formula". Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity," she signs off.

In July 2018, the actor announced on social media that she was diagnosed with a high grade cancer. She and husband Goldie Behl immediately flew to New York for further treatment. It's been close to a year since she is back to Mumbai, and is doing fine now. Coming from a cancer survivor, such immunity boosting tips are certainly going to come handy for many!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results