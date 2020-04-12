“Had we cared and loved humanity, we would not have been in this situations,” says Dharmendra while talking about coronavirus

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra took to his social media handle to share a video where he is seen talking about the coronavirus pandemic and what led us to this situation. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Lead life like an honest human being. God will bless you."

In the video, Dharmendra is heard saying, "Human beings are paying for their sins these days. This coronavirus is the result of our bad deeds. Had we loved humanity and cared for it, we wouldn’t have been in a situation like this. At least today, learn your lesson. Maintain unity. Love humanity and keep it alive.”

ऐक नेक इंसान होकर जिंदगी को जीयो, मालिक अपनी हर नीमत से झोली भर देगा आपकी

He joins and hands and asks people to come together for humanity. "I am saying this with a very heavy heart. Come together for the one above, for yourself, for your kids, for the world, for humanity," he said.

The veteran actor had earlier shared a message asking everyone to stay indoors. He wrote, “You can’t kill, CORONAVIRUS with gun. It is somewhere in the crowd. Wait and watch for another 15 days it will die it’s own death.Be at home, take it as an opportunity to get rid of some bad habits by doing yoga and exercise. Act according to Modi ji’s speech.”

