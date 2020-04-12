Disha Patani has the sweetest wishes for her ‘Malang’ director Mohit Suri on his birthday

Actress Disha Patani recently worked with Mohit Suri in Malang and the movie did wonders at the box office. Next up, Disha will be seen in another Mohit Suri directorial, Ek Villain 2. Today, marks the occasion of the director’s birthday and wishing him on his special day, Disha has the sweetest wishes for him!

The actress took to her social media and posted a picture of them together- a BTS from their last, Malang, as they are visibly seen, engrossed discussing. She writes, “Happy b’day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always❤️ @mohitsuri”.

Happy b’day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always❤️ @mohitsuri

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:59am PDT

After the super success of Malang, Disha is all geared up to work on another project with Mohit Suri. She will also be seen in Radhe, alongside Salman Khan.

